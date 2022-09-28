Coinmetro Token Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Coinmetro Token coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00003006 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $187.52 million and $10,558.00 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Coinmetro Token

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 329,594,652 coins and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 coins. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is /r/CoinMetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @CoinMetro. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The CoinMetro is an Ethereum-based tokenized exchange platform. It was created by FXPIG traders and the goal is to offer an easy to use bridge between FIAT and digital assets and tokens. XCM is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the CoinMetro platform. “

