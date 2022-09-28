Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as low as C$0.71. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 8,530 shares traded.

Colabor Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18. The firm has a market cap of C$72.39 million and a P/E ratio of 10.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.78.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$137.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.