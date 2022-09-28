Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Short Interest Update

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 159.4% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Coliseum Acquisition by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,438,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

MITA stock remained flat at $9.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Coliseum Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

