Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 45,734 shares.The stock last traded at $94.97 and had previously closed at $92.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Colliers International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 34.2% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 58.5% during the second quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

