Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CLAAU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CLAAU – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 15,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.