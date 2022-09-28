Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,800 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the August 31st total of 9,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Color Star Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Color Star Technology stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) by 125.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,152 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Color Star Technology worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Color Star Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCW opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. Color Star Technology has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $35.92.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.