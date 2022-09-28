Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 95 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.72. 9,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,705. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.57.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.