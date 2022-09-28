Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys 63 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 93,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Stryker by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Stryker Stock Up 0.6 %

Stryker stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.89. 12,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,805. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.05.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.