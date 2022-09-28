Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Increases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
