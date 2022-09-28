Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.01. 1,492,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,610,102. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average is $66.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.