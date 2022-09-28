Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 91 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.95. 9,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,750. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.24.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.