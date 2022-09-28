Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Holdings Lifted by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

CMC stock opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $29.96 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

