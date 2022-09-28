Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CMC opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $29.96 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

