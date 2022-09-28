Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €8.20 ($8.37) price target by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBK. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.67) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($9.69) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

ETR:CBK traded down €0.20 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €7.56 ($7.71). The stock had a trading volume of 7,006,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €7.00 and its 200-day moving average is €6.98. Commerzbank has a one year low of €5.17 ($5.27) and a one year high of €9.51 ($9.71). The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

