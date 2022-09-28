Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.99

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.99 and last traded at $60.84, with a volume of 121888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.27.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Down 2.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.40.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.
