Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.99

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.99 and last traded at $60.84, with a volume of 121888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.27.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.4456 dividend. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

