Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $110.59 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $110,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 104,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 29,103 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.57. 61,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,808. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.15.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.