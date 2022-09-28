Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $122.48 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,241 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.37% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $122,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,565. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.21 and a 200-day moving average of $227.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.