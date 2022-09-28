Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $307.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,379,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.46% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $307,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $220.44. 71,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day moving average of $248.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.