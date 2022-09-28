Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $81.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $81,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $146.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.44 and a 200-day moving average of $163.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.