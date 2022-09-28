Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $89.21 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $89,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance
RTX traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.77. The stock had a trading volume of 108,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,600. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.21. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
