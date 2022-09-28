Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $89.21 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $89,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.77. The stock had a trading volume of 108,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,600. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.21. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

