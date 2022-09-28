Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,512 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $164,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.88. 60,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,087. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.62 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

