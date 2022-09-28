Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 37,951 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,951 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $94,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 105,763 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 92,133 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.71. 156,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,867. The company has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

