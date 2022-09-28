Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $433,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,577,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $216.68. 79,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,408. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

