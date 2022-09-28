Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $140,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.18. The company had a trading volume of 99,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.07. The stock has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

