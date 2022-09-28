Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Compass Minerals International worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,648 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.65%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

