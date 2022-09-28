Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.65

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 13180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFF. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.89. The company has a market cap of C$66.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$85.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.