Conning Inc. Has $44.05 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,495 shares during the period. Cigna makes up approximately 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $44,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.33. 84,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $296.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.31.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock worth $10,648,296. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.