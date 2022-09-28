Conning Inc. Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.65.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $5.02 on Wednesday, hitting $202.27. The company had a trading volume of 71,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.93 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.35 and a 200 day moving average of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.