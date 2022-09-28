Conning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,396 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.1% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.56. The company had a trading volume of 526,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,213. The stock has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

