Conning Inc. Sells 1,722 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.69 on Wednesday, hitting $339.08. The stock had a trading volume of 432,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,754. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.01 and its 200 day moving average is $375.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $333.08 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

