Conning Inc. Sells 21,103 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 476,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,103 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $38,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $256,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $308,000. Toews Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 194.3% during the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $167,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.06. The stock had a trading volume of 286,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,097. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

