Conning Inc. Sells 237 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,218 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.08. 303,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.13. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

