Conning Inc. Sells 4,700 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,982 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.52. 126,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,774,200. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.32. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $111.42 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

