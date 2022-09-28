Consolidated Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.9% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $81.74. 493,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,605,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average of $97.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $79.82 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

