Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 25,080 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,119 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 25,080 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 2.8% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE LUV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Melius began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

