Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 3,012 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC reduced its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $810,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.21. 266,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,196,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.02. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $318.82.

