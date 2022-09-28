Consolidated Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,749,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,183,000 after buying an additional 54,305 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,838,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,152,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 307,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,958,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

MGC traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $129.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,083. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.83. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $126.92 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

