Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Shares Down 3.9%

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 40,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 73,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Constantine Metal Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$14.31 million and a P/E ratio of -7.34.

About Constantine Metal Resources

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that includes 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

