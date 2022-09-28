CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.99

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 13040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

CONX Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CONX by 80.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CONX during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in CONX during the first quarter worth about $174,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CONX during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in CONX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

