Cope (COPE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,951.00

Cope (COPE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, Cope has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cope coin can currently be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. Cope has a market capitalization of $689,469.80 and approximately $10,951.00 worth of Cope was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002799 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011046 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00146507 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.01817410 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.
Cope Coin Profile
Cope’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,997,997 coins. Cope’s official Twitter account is @unlimitedcope and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cope
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cope using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.