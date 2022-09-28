COPS FINANCE Price Reaches $28.91 (COPS)

COPS FINANCE (COPS) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. COPS FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $523,610.00 and $20,114.00 worth of COPS FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COPS FINANCE coin can now be bought for $28.91 or 0.00151807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COPS FINANCE has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

COPS FINANCE was first traded on March 22nd, 2021. COPS FINANCE’s total supply is 18,000 coins. COPS FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @CopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for COPS FINANCE is copsfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “COPS Finance is a DeFi protocol and ecosystem that embodies the decentralized finance vision by allowing anybody with an internet connection to use DeFi services. COPS offers a completely stable and open DeFi experience, complete with audited smart contracts and an indomitable token lock system.COPS is an ERC20 Governance Token that is used in all of the COPS’ services. The token is deflationary, and the tokens assigned to Farming and Staking would be destroyed over time by the burning processes, leaving a total supply of 12350 tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPS FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COPS FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COPS FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

