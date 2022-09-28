Cormark Cuts Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target to C$25.00

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cormark from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

STC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.99. The company had a trading volume of 92,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.99. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

