Cormark Lowers Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$175.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cormark to C$175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.27% from the stock’s current price.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Cargojet from C$207.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$302.00 to C$287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$203.36.

Cargojet Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of TSE CJT traded down C$3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$117.24. 37,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$147.71. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$109.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$210.00.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Cargojet will post 7.4599996 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total transaction of C$112,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$177,587.93.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

