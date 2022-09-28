Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 48 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Mastercard by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MA traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $289.69. 153,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.46 and its 200-day moving average is $339.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $284.80 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Macquarie lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.