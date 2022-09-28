Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Hershey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 1.9 %

HSY traded up $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $234.56.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,778 shares of company stock worth $87,825,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.