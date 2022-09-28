Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE T traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,941,208. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.