Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.34. 344,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,109,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

