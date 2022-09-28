Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $899,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Welltower Stock Up 1.5 %

WELL traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.30. 39,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,968. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.00. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

