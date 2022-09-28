Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

SBUX stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.79. 356,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,295,990. The company has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

