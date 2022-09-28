Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,139 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.24. 18,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,113. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average is $92.31. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

